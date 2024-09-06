SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,728.94 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $574.20 million and approximately $194,728.94 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,107.05 or 0.99965911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47607323 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $182,485.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

