Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$0.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.54.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$28.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

