SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Up 2%

Shares of SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.09. 7,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

