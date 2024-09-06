Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 3.7% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

