Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Guggenheim

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 3,250,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,137. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

