Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.38

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and traded as low as $17.33. Sodexo shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 44,833 shares.
Sodexo Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
