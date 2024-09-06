Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.77 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 4,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFTC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Softchoice

Softchoice Stock Performance

Softchoice Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of -0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.