SouthState Corp Has $110,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

