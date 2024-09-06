SouthState Corp Purchases 2,821 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.66 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

