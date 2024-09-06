SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.13

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 592592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,424,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446,705 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,347,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,568,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 280,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 476.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 287,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 237,848 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

