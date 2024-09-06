SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $545.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.87.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
