SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $545.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.