Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

FUND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

