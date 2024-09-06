Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.53

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 451740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Squarespace Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,861. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

