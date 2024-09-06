St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.86) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.31).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 714.05 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 393.60 ($5.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 875.80 ($11.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71,404.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

