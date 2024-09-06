Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Trading Up 10.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
