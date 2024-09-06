Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.46) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 979.67 ($12.88).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 763.60 ($10.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 796 ($10.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,790.70%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

