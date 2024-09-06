Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. 381,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,915,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

