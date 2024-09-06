Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.20 and last traded at $90.29. Approximately 1,644,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,920,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

