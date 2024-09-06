Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.86.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

