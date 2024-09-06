Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

