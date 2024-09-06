StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AY. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 231,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

