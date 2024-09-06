StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
