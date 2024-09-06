StockNews.com Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

