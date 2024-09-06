StockNews.com Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,150.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,018.40. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

