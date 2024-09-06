StockNews.com Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications stock opened at $233.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

