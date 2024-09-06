StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of CMCT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
