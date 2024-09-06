StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

