StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

