Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

