Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,996 shares during the period. Repay accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

RPAY opened at $8.46 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $859.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

