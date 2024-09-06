Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NVEE stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

