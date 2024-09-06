Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $17.15 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,218 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Boot Barn worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

