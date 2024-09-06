Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 101,177 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,177 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 705,762 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

