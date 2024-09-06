Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 16,906 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of International Money Express worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Money Express by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,229.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $9,736,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

