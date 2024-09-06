Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.