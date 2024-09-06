Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.02 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $112.02 million and $6.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,183,920 coins and its circulating supply is 616,181,920 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

