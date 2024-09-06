Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 670,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,405 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,358. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 2,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

