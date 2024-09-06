Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.82. 990,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,546,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $1,148,358. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 2,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

