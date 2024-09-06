T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Down 1%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.61 and last traded at $195.29. 838,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,599,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.18.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

