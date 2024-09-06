Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.58) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.58). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.58), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.
About Tarsus Group
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
