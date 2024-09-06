TD Asset Management Inc Has $107.41 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $107,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Graco by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

