TD Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

