TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $552.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

