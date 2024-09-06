TD Capital Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

