Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $604,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

