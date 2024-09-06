Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

