Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 830,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,984,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $392,598,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.03 on Friday, reaching $224.14. 9,113,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,929,555. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $714.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.