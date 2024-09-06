The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.13

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 300729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,586,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

