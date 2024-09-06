The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $70.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

