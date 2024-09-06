The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.50

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.65). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 688 shares traded.
The Independent Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £218.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.50.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Independent Investment Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.