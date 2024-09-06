The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.50

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.65). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 688 shares traded.

The Independent Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £218.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.50.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

