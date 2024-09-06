The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $234.41 Average PT from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

